ENOUGH LIES, JAMES NDAMBO TARGETED BY MALICE, NOT TRUTH – Chanoda Ngwira

ENOUGH LIES, JAMES NDAMBO TARGETED BY MALICE, NOT TRUTH



By Chanoda Ngwira F



James Ndambo, a respected Zambian-South African business mogul, has been unfairly attacked by individuals spreading slander and false claims. These baseless allegations seek to tarnish his reputation, but the truth is clear that Mr. Ndambo remains innocent of all accusations.





The attacks are not rooted in fact, but are instead part of a deliberate effort to create division between him and President Hakainde Hichilema, sowing unnecessary distrust where there is none.





Contrary to malicious rumours, James Ndambo has had no political ties to former President Edgar Lungu before and even after Lungu’s passing. His actions and intentions have always aimed at promoting peace and cooperation between President Hichilema and President Lungu. Any claims suggesting otherwise are fabricated and designed to manipulate public perception for personal or political gain.





Allegations concerning money, 2026 election plans, or other hidden agendas are completely false. These accusations are not only unfounded but are an attempt to distract from real issues and to paint a respected business mogul as a political threat.





James Ndambo’s focus has always been on business and peace, not on manipulating politics or engaging in secret dealings.





It is time for the public and media to see these lies for what they are, basic malicious attacks that have no basis in reality.





James Ndambo deserves recognition for his integrity and contribution, not slanderous fabrications. These falsehoods should be dismissed immediately, as they serve no purpose other than to create unnecessary enmity and confusion in Zambia’s political and business landscape.