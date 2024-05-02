ENTIRE NALOLO PF DISTRICT EXECUTIVE DEFECTS TO UPND AT COLOURFUL EVENT.

2/5/24

The entire Nalolo PF District Executive led by District Chairman Wakunyambo Mukumbuta has defected to the ruling UPND this afternoon and were received by UPND Provincial Vice Chairman Mr Austin Muneku.

Total number of defectors who were received this afternoon are over a thousand but due to transport constraints many in their thousands numbering eleven thousand were unable to attend the meeting, but represented by their leaders.

Ngombala Lubasi.. Provincial Youth Vice Treasurer

Wakunyambo Mukumbuta… District Chairman

Muhongo Wamundila… District Treasurer

Mando Kalimukwa… District Publicity Secretary

Akasitekelwa Mukiti… District Chairlady

Namakau Mukiti…Trustee

Sitekiso Anakoka…Vice Chairman

Esnart Nawa… Constituency Publicity Vice Secretary

Ngombala Lubasi former PF Provincial Youth Vice Treasurer who spoke on behalf of other defectors praised President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Administration for delivering on many of his campaign promises.

And Provincial Vice Chairman Mr Austin Muneku expressed happiness at the rate at which many people from other parties are joining the ruling party in the province because of the unprecedented development and the free education policy among many others government is implementing.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.

