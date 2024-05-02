ENTIRE NALOLO PF DISTRICT EXECUTIVE DEFECTS TO UPND AT COLOURFUL EVENT.
The entire Nalolo PF District Executive led by District Chairman Wakunyambo Mukumbuta has defected to the ruling UPND this afternoon and were received by UPND Provincial Vice Chairman Mr Austin Muneku.
Total number of defectors who were received this afternoon are over a thousand but due to transport constraints many in their thousands numbering eleven thousand were unable to attend the meeting, but represented by their leaders.
Ngombala Lubasi.. Provincial Youth Vice Treasurer
Wakunyambo Mukumbuta… District Chairman
Muhongo Wamundila… District Treasurer
Mando Kalimukwa… District Publicity Secretary
Akasitekelwa Mukiti… District Chairlady
Namakau Mukiti…Trustee
Sitekiso Anakoka…Vice Chairman
Esnart Nawa… Constituency Publicity Vice Secretary
Ngombala Lubasi former PF Provincial Youth Vice Treasurer who spoke on behalf of other defectors praised President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Administration for delivering on many of his campaign promises.
And Provincial Vice Chairman Mr Austin Muneku expressed happiness at the rate at which many people from other parties are joining the ruling party in the province because of the unprecedented development and the free education policy among many others government is implementing.
Issued by:
Spuki Mulemwa
UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.
