Epstein survivor accuses Trump admin of ‘grave and indefensible’ error that risks her life

Donald Trump’s administration committed a “grave and indefensible violation” with a mistake it made in the production of certain Epstein files, according to a survivor of the deceased financier’s abuse.

Lawyer and journalist Aaron Parnas flagged the letter from the Epstein survivor on social media. Parnas wrote, “Jane Doe Epstein Survivor, who reported Epstein to the FBI in 2009, sent the following letter to the Department of Justice today after it failed to redact her name in the release of the files. I have confirmed her name is currently not redacted in multiple public files.”

The letter itself says in part, “I am a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein. I write to place the Department of Justice on formal notice of a grave and indefensible violation arising from the December 19, 2025 release of records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.”

“In that release, my name and/or identifying information was disclosed publicly without proper redaction,” the letter reads. “At the same time-and astonishingly-the DOJ and FBI continue to withhold my own FBI file.”

PatriotTakes, which purports to track right-wing extremism, saw the letter and wrote, “Pam Bondi was more worried about protecting Trump than the victims.”