EPSTEIN WAS ROBERT MUGABE, AND PUTIN’S WEALTH MANAGER – EPSTEIN FILES



Unsealed evidence related to the billionaire sex offender includes testimony from a “confidential human source” about Epstein’s business dealings.





The source claimed that Epstein served as a wealth manager for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as former Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 President Robert Mugabe.



Officially, Putin collects a modest salary, though a financier alleged to Congress in 2017 that the Russian president “has accumulated $200 billion of ill-gotten gains” through corruption and criminal activity.





More evidence related to the alleged crimes of Jeffrey Epstein has been released by the Justice Department, revealing new details about the personal and professional life of the convicted sex offender billionaire.





Included in the large bulk of newly unsealed documents is FBI testimony from a confidential human source, or “CHS,” taken on Nov. 27, 2017. The testimony occurred about a year and a half before Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges; he died by suicide awaiting trial.





The source’s testimony isn’t related to Epstein’s sex crimes — he also pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008, making him a registered sex offender — but his business dealings.





At the time of his death, a filing in Epstein’s sex trafficking case estimated his net worth at roughly $560 million, according to CBS News. He also owned a Manhattan townhouse worth more than $50 million, a ranch in New Mexico worth $17 million, a mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., estimated at about $12 million, an $8.6 million apartment in Paris, and two private islands — Great St. James and Little St. James — that were purchased for $60 million in 2023.





The FBI’s source, who had an established relationship with the bureau, claimed in their testimony that Epstein — a wealth manager — “made his money from charging his clients fees to hide their money offshore.”





There have been plenty of headlines about Epstein’s connections to powerful businessmen like Donald Trump and Bill Gates, and even royalty like Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. However, the FBI testimony alleged that the businessman was a resource for other powerful politicians.





“Epstein was President Vladimir Putin’s wealth manager and provided the same service for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe,” the source claimed. PEOPLE has reached out to the Kremlin for comment. – PEOPLE