ERB PRESS STATEMENT ON LOOMING FUEL SHORTAGE

The Energy Regulation Board- ERB would like to dispel reports circulating on social media that there is a looming fuel shortage in the country and assures stakeholders and members of the public that the country has sufficient diesel stocks and is working to address the logistical challenges affecting petrol imports.



As you may be aware, diesel is imported by both road and pipeline with about 2.8 million litres coming in through the pipeline on a daily basis resulting in the sufficient diesel stocks observed at most retail sites. Petrol on the other hand is wholly imported by road, and the logistical challenges being faced are affecting the turnaround time resulting in some retail facilities stocking out on this product. As of 23rd December, 2024, out of 616 sites countrywide, 587 were selling diesel while 502 were selling petrol with 20 sites dry on both products.



As reiterated in our last joint briefing held with the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Friday 20th December 2024, the logistical challenges being faced through the Zimbabwe route are due to the introduction of refundable transit taxes in that country. This has resulted in transporters opting to use alternative routes through Chanida and Nakonde border points, resulting in extended transit times.



The ERB has since directed OMCs to put in place measures to ensure the timely delivery of petroleum products, particularly petrol, to their respective sites. Further, OMCs have been implored to pre-clear their imported products to avoid unnecessary delays at the border points.

In an attempt to further reduce on the transit time, the ERB in collaboration with the Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) has temporarily relaxed the movement restrictions for Petroleum Road Tank Vehicles and extended the operating hours, beyond 18:00 hours. This intervention will ensure a quicker turnaround time.



The ERB continues to actively monitor the situation to ensure timely intervention and availability of petroleum products on the market. Motorists and the general public are therefore advised against panic buying to avoid exacerbating the situation as efforts to restock sites that do not have petrol are ongoing.



If in need of further information on the current supply situation, please contact the ERB through its offices in Lusaka, Kitwe, Livingstone and Kasama, on the various social media platforms or the ERB Toll-Free Line 8484.

Chibulu Musonda

ACTING MANAGER – PUBLIC RELATIONS