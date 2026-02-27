ERB SAYS FAST-DEPLETING UNITS DUE TO HIGH CONSUMPTION, NOT TARIFF HIKE





By: Agness Nakazwe



The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has attributed the rapid depletion of prepaid electricity units reported by consumers to increased consumption following improved power supply.





Speaking during the first quarter media engagement, ERB Director General, Elijah Sichone, clarified that electricity tariffs have not changed since October 2025.

He dismissed claims of external influence, emphasizing that tariff decisions remain the sole mandate of the ERB.





Mr. Sichone explained that Zambia relies predominantly on hydropower, which accounts for more than 80 percent of electricity generation, and that recent droughts have lowered water levels in reservoirs, affecting generation capacity.





He further stated that investigations into the fast-depleting units are already underway.





The ERB Director General urged the media and the public to verify energy-related information directly with the regulator, saying accurate reporting enhances investor confidence and supports Zambia’s economic development.

