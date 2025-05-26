Erik ten Hag appointed Bayer Leverkusen coach

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the appointment of former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as their new head coach, succeeding Xabi Alonso. The 55-year-old Dutchman has signed a contract with the Bundesliga club that will run until June 2027.

Ten Hag steps into a role previously held by Alonso, who departed to take over at Real Madrid following Carlo Ancelotti’s transition to the Brazil national team. Leverkusen, under Alonso, enjoyed a remarkable 2023/24 campaign, winning both the Bundesliga and German Cup, before finishing second in the league and reaching the semi-finals of the domestic cup in the following season.

This marks Ten Hag’s return to coaching after he was dismissed by Manchester United in October 2024. During his two-and-a-half-year tenure at Old Trafford, he won both the FA Cup and League Cup, but his time ended after a disappointing start to the season which saw United lose four of their first nine Premier League matches.

Speaking at his unveiling, Ten Hag expressed enthusiasm for the new challenge. “Bayer is one of the best clubs in Germany and also belongs to the expanded European elite,” he said. “The club offers excellent conditions, and the discussions with the officials have impressed me greatly. I have come to Leverkusen to confirm the ambitions that have grown over the past few years. It is an appealing task to build something together in this phase of change and to develop an ambitious team.”

Ten Hag made his name at Ajax, where he coached from 2018 to 2022, guiding the Dutch side to three Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups. His success in Amsterdam earned him the move to Manchester United, where despite internal challenges, he managed to secure two domestic trophies.

Leverkusen’s sporting director Simon Rolfes hailed Ten Hag’s track record, highlighting his ability to deliver results. “With Erik ten Hag, we are relying on an experienced coach with impressive sports successes. His six title wins with Ajax Amsterdam were exceptional,” Rolfes said. “And even through the subsequent successes with Manchester United under sometimes difficult conditions, Erik has proven his quality as a coach. Our visions of football align. With technically demanding and dominant football, we want to pursue the highest goals in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League.”

Ten Hag’s appointment marks a new era for Leverkusen, as the club looks to maintain its domestic momentum and establish itself as a consistent force in European competitions.