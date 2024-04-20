Erik ten Hag forgives ‘young’ Garnacho for liking criticising substitution post

Erik ten Hag has emphasised that Alejandro Garancho still has much to learn, despite reconciling with the Argentine following an apology from him.

Garnacho’s performance in the first half against the Cherries resulted in his substitution at halftime, with United trailing 2-1.

The winger expressed frustration with the decision and later sparked controversy by liking two social media posts criticising his substitution.

Earlier in the week, a United spokesperson stated that the incident had been addressed internally. Now, Ten Hag has confirmed that Garnacho has apologised for his actions, leading to no disciplinary action being taken against him.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of United’s FA Cup semi-final against Coventry, Ten Hag told reporters: “Alejandro is a young player. He has to learn a lot. He has apologised for it and we move on.”

This isn’t the inaugural instance of Ten Hag dealing with disciplinary matters among his squad members this season. Previously, Jadon Sancho faced repercussions, such as being loaned out to Borussia Dortmund, after publicly criticising the manager on social media and refusing to retract his statements.

Additionally, Ten Hag denounced Marcus Rashford’s actions as unacceptable when the English forward was photographed attending a nightclub and consequently missed training.

Despite these challenges, Ten Hag maintains his focus on the upcoming FA Cup semifinal against Coventry and is adamant about not underestimating the opposition.

“They are dangerous. They are in the semi-finals. They do a fantastic job over there and we have seen the game against the Wolves in the quarterfinal; the mentality is fabulous,” he said.

As United’s final chance to clinch silverware this season, the FA Cup holds significant importance. Ten Hag is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to secure a spot in the summit clash.