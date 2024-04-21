ESPN AFRICA SET TO COMMENCE BROADCAST OF NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE MATCHES.

In an exciting development, ESPN Africa has announced the eagerly awaited premiere of the USA’s National Women’s Soccer League (NSWL) this April on ESPN which will be accessible via DStv Channel 218 and StarSat 248.

The NWSL, renowned for its top-notch talent, will showcase the performances of players from across the globe, including several stars hailing from the African continent.

Among these standout athletes are Zambia’s own Racheal Kundananji and Barbra Banda whose recent record signings with their respective NSWL clubs, Bay FC and Orlando Pride ignited a wave of excitement among fans.

Kundananji and Banda join the ranks of other notable African players making waves in the league, including Nigeria’s six-time CAF Women’s Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala and Ghana’s Princess Marfo, who have both recently made offseason moves.

This announcement marks an exciting opportunity for fans across Zambia and Africa to follow the journey and development of their favorite players in the NWSL.