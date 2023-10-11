ESTABLISHMENT OF ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON ELECTION MANAGEMENT RULED OFFSIDE

…..as CF leader Harry Kalaba questions ECZ on the ‘illegality’

Lusaka… Wednesday, October 11, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

The Establishment of an Advisory Committee on Election Management has shocked Citizens First Leader Harry Kalaba.

The committe is headed by Judge Maria Mapani Kawimbe, believed to be the Niece to Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Kalaba has since written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to respond to the mentioned concerns, in a letter also copied to President Hakainde Hichilema, Chief Justice, all opposition political parties, SADC and all diplomats accredited to Zambia.

He wants to know the law used to establish the body in question, its role, and how the members were nominated and the reason key stakeholders such as Political Parties were left out of the decision.

Addressing the Media today, Mr Kalaba said the actions taken to set up Election Management advisory body is a breach of the Republican constitution.

He said the Citizens First will not sit idle and watch machinations aimed at laying a ground work for disputed 2026 elections because of the fast diminishing popularity of the UPND.

Mr Kalaba has demanded that the action be rescinded because it will spark nationwide protest to compel the commission to follow the law by which it is established.

“Illegalities such as the estaishment of the advisory body does not add to the credibility of an institution that is viewed as being compromised and polarised,” he said

Meanwhile, Mr Kalaba said failure to hire a Chief Electoral Officer at ECZ may affect the level of preparedness for the 2026 General Elections.

“We trust you appreciate the significant role of Chief Electoral Officer and your failure to replace the key position a year down the line is cause for concern. This gap is also affecting the commission’s ability to have quarterly meetings with stakeholders on the management of elections as well as implementing some of the changes to the election process including the such things as the utilisation of biometric voting in future elections so as to enhance the integrity of our electoral process,” Mr Kalaba stated.