ESTHER LUNGU GRANTED APPEAL TO SUPREME COURT OVER REMAINS OF ZAMBIA’S LATE PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

MAMA ESTHER LUNGU GRANTED APPEAL TO SUPREME COURT OVER REMAINS OF ZAMBIA’S LATE PRESIDENT





.. court finds merit in her application against the order of the Gauteng High Court which ruled that she should surrender to Government to repatriate the mortal remains of the late President





The Supreme Court of South Africa has granted an appeal by the family of the late Zambia’s Sixth President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu to challenge the decision of the Gauteng High Court to repatriate to Zambia the mortal remains of the deceased.





Earlier the High Court had ruled that the family surrender the body of President Lungu to the Government of the Republic for funeral and burial in Lusaka, Zambia as he was entitled to an official ceremony and state honours.





But the family has always argued that the matter of the funeral and the body was entirely upto the family to decide.





The permission to appeal was granted in an order signed by Acting Chief Registrat of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) of South Africa, Z. V. D. Ntaka.