Esther Lungu says Edgar Lungu “fled” to South Africa because of ill-treatment





Former First Lady ESTHER LUNGU has told a South African court that two days before her husband’s death, he complained about the ill-treatment he was subjected to by the Government.





Ms Lungu said at the time, the sixth President, Edgar Lungu, was sedated by medical personnel so that they could insert a ventilator.



She said Mr Lungu repeated his wish that, in the event of his death, the people who made his life difficult,even preventing him from seeking medical care,should not be anywhere near his body.





Ms Lungu said it was her late 68-year-old spouse’s wish that President Hakainde Hichilema should not preside over his funeral.



“I personally spoke to the late President Lungu on 3 June 2025 for the last time, shortly before he was sedated in order to insert a ventilator.





“Among other things, he complained about the ill-treatment that the Applicant (the State) had subjected him to, repeated his wish that if he died, the Applicant should be nowhere near his body or funeral, and stated that he had also shared this wish with the Zambian researcher, Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, when they met on 18 May 2025. This was a deeply traumatic experience culminating in a painful farewell.





“The late President Lungu did not awake again after that and passed away on 5 June 2025 in the hospital where he was being treated,” Ms Lungu submitted before the Pretoria High Court.





“I pause at this juncture to highlight that the late President Lungu was a deeply religious man, devoted to his faith, who regularly attended church and often sought counsel from bishops and spiritual leaders during times of personal and political hardship.”





She added that “in our private conversations, he confided in me on more than one occasion that he would not be afforded a dignified send-off in Zambia befitting his position as a former Head of State by the State or the President.





“His desire to be mourned and buried in the absence of the current President was therefore not only personal and spiritual but also grounded in his well-founded fear of continued disrespect and dishonour,” Ms Lungu submitted.





Mr Lungu died in South Africa on 5 June 2025 while seeking medical attention in the neighbouring country, where he is said to have “fled” to in January.



The widow added that shortly after her husband’s death, there were several discussions between her family and the Zambian Government to finalise the late President’s burial arrangements.





“The Applicant’s (Zambian Government’s) affidavits do not accurately reflect these discussions.



“It will be clear to the Honourable Court that no final agreement was reached with the family regarding the funeral proceedings or where the late President Lungu would be laid to rest, as the Applicant kept changing positions.”



Ms Lungu said her family accepted and respected Mr Lungu’s wishes and, upon his passing, began planning for a private burial.





But an impasse arose between the Lungu family and the Zambian Government regarding the burial of Mr Lungu.



The family accused the Government of not being sincere with the burial “agreement”, especially regarding the deceased’s wish that Mr Hichilema should not preside over the funeral.



“During the late former President Lungu’s time in South Africa, he was open and consistent in expressing his wish that, upon his death, the current President should be nowhere near his funeral or body.





“These intentions were communicated on numerous occasions to me and other family members. His reasons were rooted not only in his personal mistreatment, compromised safety, and medical care but also in the principled rejection of a ceremonial burial by a government that had, in his view, forsaken and persecuted him in life.”



Ms Lungu added that it was also specifically stated by Mr Lungu to his lawyer, Makeni Zulu, in April/May of 2025, when he was already severely ill, that he did not want the State or, alternatively, the current President to preside over his burial proceedings if he died.





“He stated that it was immoral and disrespectful to subject a person to rites they did not believe in during their lifetime, at their funeral, and worse still, to have a perceived enemy superintend over their funeral as if they were spoils of war,” she added.



The former First Lady said Mr Lungu went to South Africa to flee from being “persecuted” by the State.



Ms Lungu added that it is undesirable for herself and her children to continue residing in Zambia on a permanent basis.





“It is glaringly clear that the conduct of the Zambian Government has fallen far short of what could be described as honourable or lawful.”



Ms Lungu also criticised the Zambian Government’s decision to sue her grieving family and prevent it from burying Mr Lungu’s remains.





“Rather than treating the late President Lungu with the dignity befitting his status, or showing compassion to his family, the Government has, regretfully, acted with political vindictiveness and disregard for basic human rights,” she added.





The family insists that the Zambian Government has not stated where Mr Lungu should be buried, because the law in South Africa gives the next of kin the right to decide.





This is in a case where Zambia’s Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha, has filed a lawsuit seeking to have Mr Lungu’s remains repatriated back to Zambia for a State funeral and burial.



by:

MWEBANTU

Central Zambia

July 12, 2025