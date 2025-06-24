Esther Lungu’s theft trial comes up today



FORMER first Lady Esther Lungu is expected to appear today at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court at 09:00 hours before Mbuywana Sinvula in a case she is charged with theft of motor vehicles and theft of certificate of title.





When the matter came up for continuation of trial on May 19, 2025, Esther appeared before Court in company of Patriotic Front faction secretary general, Raphael Nakacinda and former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa among other party officials.





She was later informed that the trial court was indisposed.



The matter was then mentioned before magistrate Mwandu Sakala who later adjourned it to June 24, 2025 for continuation of trial.





Esther, 66, is jointly charged with Kapembwa Lungu, Catherine Banda, and two police officers James Phiri, 49 and Lee Chisulo, 31, all Lusaka residents.





In count one, it is alleged that Esther, Phiri, Chisulo, Lungu and Banda on unknown dates but between August 9, 2021 and September 30, 2022 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together, stole a motor vehicle namely a Mitsubishi Canter Registration number BAV 5282 valued at K320,000 the property of Elizabeth Change Phiri.





In count two and three, it is alleged that all accused persons in the stated timeframe, also stole a motor vehicle, namely a Toyota Runex Registration number BLA 9772 valued at K110,000. and Toyota Allex Registration number BAV 3986 valued at K 110,000 the property of Furhana Patel.





Furthermore, in count four, the accused are facing charges of stealing a certificate of title relating to stand no. S/LUSAKA/0003/2977 situated in Libala Lusaka water works valued at K1,050,000, a property that belonged to Phiri.





However, it is more likely that the former first lady will not make the court appearance today , as it during a period where is mourning her husband who passed away on June 5, in South Africa and is yet to be buried.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba June 24, 2025