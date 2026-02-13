ESWATINI ANGERS MADAGASCAR JUNTA FOR HOSTING DEPOSED LEADER



Madagascar’s military government has criticised Eswatini for hosting ousted President Andry Rajoelina last week, describing the visit as a “grave infringement of its sovereignty”.





Last Friday, the Eswatini government shared photos of King Mswati III meeting Rajoelina, during which the king called on Madagascar’s military junta to restore constitutional order.





In a statement, Madagascar’s military leader Col Michael Randrianirina voiced his “strongest condemnation” of the visit, terming it “politically unacceptable”.





Rajoelina was overthrown last October by an elite military following weeks of youth-led protests in the Indian Ocean island.





The demonstrations were over persistent power and water shortages, culminating in the army siding with the demonstrators.





This was the first time the ousted president was seen in a diplomatic engagement since fleeing Madagascar.





King Mswati III’s office said the meeting with Rajoelina was part of Eswatini’s role as a facilitator in regional diplomacy and was not intended to interfere in Madagascar’s domestic politics.