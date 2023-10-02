ESWATINI POLLS PEACEFUL – SADC

The SADC Electoral Observation Mission- SEOM- in the Kingdom of Eswatini has described the 29th September 2023 general elections in that country as peaceful.

This is contained in a summary statement of key findings released by the Head of the SEOM ENOCH KAVINDELE obtained by ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Mr. KAVINDELE, who is also a Former Vice President, said the preliminary report is in accordance with the general view of the diverse range of stakeholders consulted.

He said the objective of SEOM is to support member states to make improvements that enhance the quality of electoral systems.

SEOM has commended the Kingdom of Eswatini for maintaining a peaceful political environment during the Pre-election and on the voting day.

Mr. KAVINDELE however said the mission will release its final report after validation and proclamation of final results.

Mr. KAVINDELE was appointed Head of SEOM by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA in his capacity as chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

ZNBC