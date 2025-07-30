Eswatini probes Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala over alleged fraud and false ID claims





Authorities in Eswatini have launched a fraud investigation involving Vusumuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, who is also implicated in alleged police corruption here in South Africa.





Police Commissioner Vusi Masango confirmed on Tuesday that Matlala is believed to possess an Eswatini identity document, and officials are working to verify its authenticity. “We are cooperating with South African authorities to determine the full scope of Matlala’s activities,” said Masango.





Matlala is currently behind bars at Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru prison, facing charges of attempted murder. He was previously linked by KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to corrupt dealings within the South African police force.





The case has raised alarm over cross-border criminal syndicates and potential identity fraud, with investigators in both countries tightening cooperation.





Further details are expected as the Eswatini probe unfolds.