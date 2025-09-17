ETHEL CHISOMO EDWARDS CHARGED WITH 3 COUNTS OF HATE SPEECH,SEDITIOUS PRACTICES AND LIBEL.





The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that Kabwata Police Station through its Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested and charged a Zambian National Ethel Chisomo Edwards, aged 42, of village Kangwane, Chief Chizela in Mufumbwe District also a resident of house number 84 Louis Avenue Elmont, New York, United States of America, for various offenses contrary to the Laws of Zambia.



The suspect has been formerly charged and arrested for the following:

Count 1: Seditious Practices

Contrary to Section 57(1)(b) as read with Section 60(1)(c) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that the suspect uttered seditious words in a video circulated on social media platforms, an act intended to incite public discontent among the people of Zambia.





Count 2: Hate Speech

Contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021.

It is alleged that the suspect produced and circulated a video in which she uttered derogatory statements against the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr.Hakainde Hichilema, his family, and the people of Zambia, including threats of violence.





Count 3: Hate Speech

Contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021.

It is alleged that the suspect circulated a video directed at one Chela Tunkuta, wherein she made offensive remarks, a statement deemed to be hate speech.





Count 4: Hate Speech



Contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021.





It is alleged that the suspect produced and circulated an audio recording containing hate speech against Ms. Judith Kabemba, in which she issued demeaning and offensive remarks about her.





Count 5: Libel

Contrary to Section 191 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that the suspect published defamatory words against Ms. Judith Kabemba.





The suspect, upon being interviewed in the presence of her counsel, confirmed understanding all the allegations leveled against her.





She will appear in court soon.



The Zambia Police Service takes this opportunity to remind members of the public that the abuse of social media platforms to spread hate speech, seditious statements, and defamatory content is a serious offense. Such actions undermine public order, national unity, and the dignity of individuals.





We further warn perpetrators that the Police will not relent in pursuing and bringing to book all those found wanting under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act and other applicable laws.





The Zambia Police Service remains steadfast in its mandate to maintain law and order, protect individual rights, and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER