Ethel Edwards  arrested and detained over her 2022 videos issued against President Hakainde Hichilema

2

Ethel Edwards Detained

Police detain youthful presidential candidate, Ethel Chisono Edwards, a Zambian national based in the United States.



The Police are said to have noted her entry at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and alerted the cyber crimes unit at Service Headquaters that have been pursuing her.



In 2022 and 2023, Ethel issued a series of videos characterised by  strong language,  condemning President Hakainde Hichilema’s dictatorship and pledging to single-handedly remove him.

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here