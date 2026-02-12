Ethiopian Airlines Records $4.5bn Revenue in Six Months





Ethiopian Airlines has recorded $4.5 billion in revenue for the first half of the year.





It is the largest airline carrier in Africa by number of flights, passengers and revenue.





Ethiopian Airlines carried 10.64 million passengers and transported 451,000 tonnes of cargo in just six months.





Ethiopian Airlines is also currently building a $12.5 billion mega international airport, which is set to become Africa’s largest aviation hub, handling over 110 million annual passengers by 2030