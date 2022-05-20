EU FLYING GAY FLAGS UNACCEPTABLE-PF

18th May, 2022.

H.E. Jacek Jankowski,

Head of Delegation,

European Union,

LUSAKA.

Your Excellency,

RE: FLYING OF FLAGS IN SUPPORT OF LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, QUEER AND INTERSEX (LGBTQI) AGENDA.

The attention of the Patriotic Front (PF) party has been drawn to the action that has been taken by the twenty seven member states of the European Union in Zambia to fly their Flags at their embassies in support and commitment of LGBTQI rights under the caption “LGBTQI are human rights – always and everywhere”.

Our Party has considered this action and made consultation with various stakeholders on the implication of this action on the relationship between the embassies and the Republic of Zambia as the host nation.

As a party that is the immediate past government of the Republic of Zambia, we find ourselves with the duty to register our deep concern and displeasure with the stance that has been taken by yourselves as Diplomats to openly support the agenda that you very well know does not have support from any section of our society. We find your actions as a deliberate attempt to undermine the sovereignty of our Nation having regard to the fact that your esteemed offices represent the Sovereign relationship between our respective countries.

I hasten to remind you that the actions of the Embassies, by which you describe the LGBTQI agenda as “human right”, does not have the support of the Bill of Rights as currently enshrined in our Republican Constitution. The actions that you seek to support are actually crimes under our local legislations. Even at the level of International Law, which regulates the relationships between our respective countries, the actions by your Embassies are a serious abrogation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic Relations, 1961, and other Treaties that entreat Diplomatic Missions to respect the laws, regulations and even traditions and cultures of host nations. We would therefore, request that in future, you kindly desist from pushing the agenda that encourages citizens to commit crimes.

By copy of our letter, we are bringing our protest to the attention of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Justice, with the expectation that the line Ministry will deliver a Note Verbal to your Embassies stating our position as the Republic of Zambia on this clearly unacceptable and objectionable stance taken by your Diplomatic Missions. We are without doubt that the communication from the line Ministry will be consistent with our position as advised in our present communication.

Yours faithfully,

Given Lubinda

ACTING PARTY PRESIDENT

Patriotic Front

cc: The Secretary General – Patriotic Front

cc: Minister of Foreign Affairs

cc Minister of Justice

cc: Member States of the European Union

cc: The Human Rights Commission

cc: The Church Mother Bodies

cc: Media Houses

18th May, 2022.

The Ambassador,

Finnish Embassy,

LUSAKA.

Your Excellency,

RE: FLYING OF FLAGS IN SUPPORT OF LGBT AGENDA.

The attention of the Patriotic Front (PF) party has been drawn to the action that has been taken by the Swedish and Finnish Embassies to fly their National Flags in support and commitment of LGBT rights under the caption “LGBT are human rights – always and everywhere”.

Our Party has considered this action and made consultation with various stakeholders on the implication of this action on the relationship between the two embassies and the Republic of Zambia as the host nation.

As the party that is the immediate past government of the Republic of Zambia, we find ourselves with the duty to register our deep concern and displeasure with the stance that has been taken by yourselves as Diplomats to openly support the agenda that you very well know does not have support from any section of our society. We find your actions as a deliberate attempt to undermine the sovereignty of our Nation having regard to the fact that your esteemed offices represent the Sovereign relationship between our respective countries.

I hasten to remind you that the actions of the two Embassies, by which you describe the LGBT agenda as “human right”, does not have the support of the Bill of Rights as currently enshrined in our Republican Constitution. The actions that you seek to support are actually crimes under our local legislations. Even at the level of International Law, which regulates the relationships between our respective countries, the actions by the two Embassies are a serious abrogation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic Relations, 1961, and other Treaties that entreat Diplomatic Missions to respect the laws, regulations and even traditions and cultures of host nations. We would therefore, request that in future, you kindly desist from pushing the agenda that encourages citizens to committee crimes.

By copy of our letter, we are bringing our protest to the attention of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Justice, with the expectation that the line Ministry will deliver a Note Verbal to both the Swedish and Finnish Embassies stating our position as the Republic of Zambia on this clearly unacceptable and objectionable stance taken by the two Diplomatic Missions. We are without doubt that the communication from the line Ministry will be consistent with our position as advised in our present communication.

Yours faithfully,

Given Lubinda

ACTING PARTY PRESIDENT

Patriotic Front

cc: The Secretary General – Patriotic Front

cc: Minister of Foreign Affairs

cc Minister of Justice

cc: The Human Rights Commission

cc: The Church Mother Bodies

cc: Media Houses