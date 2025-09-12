EU gives Ukraine €1bn loan

The European Union (EU) has disbursed €1 billion (about $1.17 billion) in additional financial aid to Ukraine, the European Commission announced on Thursday, September 11.

The money is being provided as a loan, to be repaid using interest income generated from frozen Russian state assets held within the EU.

With this payment, the EU reaffirmed its position as the largest donor to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began. According to EU figures, total support to Ukraine now exceeds €170 billion.

The latest disbursement forms part of a broader initiative by the G7 group of industrialised nations, which aims to provide around €45 billion in new aid to Ukraine by 2027. The EU’s share of this package amounts to €18.1 billion.

Thursday’s release brings the total G7-backed loan disbursements to Ukraine to €10 billion since the beginning of 2025, the Commission noted.