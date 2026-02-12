EU Imposes New EV Tariffs on China, Major Automaker Scores Breakthrough



The European Union has implemented new tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles as part of its ongoing trade dispute with China.





These tariffs are set to reshape the flow of EV imports, affecting pricing, market access, and competitiveness in Europe.





Amid these changes, a major automaker has achieved a key breakthrough, potentially giving it an advantage in navigating the evolving European EV market.

Analysts say the move could significantly impact trade dynamics and the future of EV sales across the continent.