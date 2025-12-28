🇸🇴🇮🇱 EU, NIGERIA, AND MORE PILING ON AGAINST ISRAEL’S SOMALILAND RECOGNITION





Just hours after Somalia’s slated to grab the UN Security Council gavel on Jan 1, 2026, the international pile-on kicks in:





The EU’s foreign affairs spokesman slammed Israel’s Dec 26 move as a no-go, doubling down on Somalia’s “unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” pushing dialogue over division.





Nigeria’s FM Yusuf Tuggar echoed the rage, rejecting any Somaliland nod as crisis fuel and vowing full backing for Somalia’s constitutional order under UN and AU rules.





Even Saudi Arabia and Qatar jumped in, trashing the recognition and hyping Somalia’s sovereignty.



Israel’s first-ever Somaliland ties, with embassies, ag/tech/health pacts, could spark more recognitions, but it’s rattling the region with Red Sea stakes, anti-terror ops, and big-power plays from the U.S., China, UAE.





This coordinated attack smells like a setup to box in Israel, using Somalia’s UNSC perch to amp up pressure.





This could escalate separatism fears, hobble Berbera port deals, and flip Horn dynamics, all while Gaza tensions simmer.





If more follow Israel’s lead? Game on for Somaliland after 34 years; otherwise, it’s isolation city during legal/diplomatic fireworks.



Source: DW, Hiiraan Online, Daily Nigerian, Dawan Africa