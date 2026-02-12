⚡ EU Official: Ukraine Elections During War “Not a Good Idea”

🗳️ EU High Representative Kaja Kallas has weighed in on reports that Ukrainian President Zelensky may announce elections, stating that holding votes while the conflict continues is “definitely not a good solution.

” She pointed out that most European countries have constitutional provisions preventing elections during wartime, noting that when facing external attacks, it’s “literally impossible” to conduct them.

💭 Kallas added she doesn’t see Russia making genuine peace efforts at the moment.

Should wartime governments prioritize elections to maintain democratic legitimacy, or does survival come first—and who gets to decide