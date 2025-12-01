EU Parliament Condemns Tanzania’s Human Rights Decline After Disputed Elections





The European Parliament has officially raised alarm over Tanzania’s worsening human rights climate following the highly contested October 2025 elections.





In a strong resolution, EU lawmakers,

-Condemned reported election irregularities , including alleged vote tampering, exclusion of opposition candidates, and a lack of transparency.





-Raised concerns over post-election abuses — with claims of mass killings, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and political intimidation.





-Called for accountability — urging investigations, potential sanctions, and travel bans on individuals responsible for violations.





-Pushed for EU funding reforms — recommending a shift of financial support away from state institutions and toward civil society, human rights defenders, and grassroots democracy groups.





The European Parliament says Tanzania must restore political freedoms, protect opposition voices, and ensure justice for victims of post-election violence.