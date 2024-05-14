Euro 2024 poses a major security test for Germany

Ensuring the safety of both fans and players presents a daunting challenge for Germany as it prepares to host Euro 2024 this summer, amid a tense global climate marked by significant conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

From the potential threat of hooligans to the risk of terrorist attacks and cyberattacks, the organisers of the European Championship will need to be vigilant against a range of potential dangers.

Security forces will be tasked with safeguarding approximately 2.7 million fans, overseeing the security of 24 team base camps scattered across the country, and protecting the ten stadiums where 51 matches are scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 14.

Additionally, designated fan zones are anticipated to draw in around 12 million visitors, further emphasizing the need for comprehensive security measures to mitigate any potential risks.

No leave for police

“Each country knows its troublemakers better than any other, and the foreign experts present in Neuss will be able to identify them more quickly,” Oliver Strudthoff, director of the IPCC, told AFP.

“The size of the delegations will depend on the number of fans and how potentially dangerous they are. England, for example, will have many more representatives than Switzerland,” he said.

During the matches, full staffing will be in effect as police officers are prohibited from taking leave throughout the tournament.

Furthermore, Germany will implement security checks at all nine of its borders.

“On trains and in stations, the federal police will be visibly stepping up their presence,” said a spokesman for the German interior ministry. The same applies to airports.

French gendarmes will assist the German police by conducting joint rail patrols on routes to and from France, as well as providing security at matches involving the French team.

Meanwhile, the British government has announced that over 1,600 English and Welsh supporters who have been issued stadium bans due to past violent behaviour will be prohibited from travelling to Germany for the duration of the tournament.