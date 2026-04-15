EUROPE IS TURNING ITS BACK ON ISRAEL



The world of politics is shaking as 26 European countries have decided to move against Israel.

Just yesterday, Benjamin Netanyahu attacked the European Union, calling them morally weak and saying they have lost their identity.

Today, almost the entire EU has hit back by moving to suspend their defense agreements. Spain and Italy have already stopped their deals, and now nearly everyone else is joining the line.





This is a massive blow because Israel depends on these countries for a huge part of its defense business. Reports say that 32% of their trade is tied to the EU, so this move could make them very weak financially.

For a long time, these countries were friends, but now the friendship has turned into a fight. Netanyahu says he is defending civilization, but Europe is saying they have seen enough of the fighting.





Is this the beginning of the end for Israel’s support in the West, or is it just a temporary disagreement? Do you think Netanyahu’s words made the situation worse for his people?





We are watching closely to see if Israel can survive this big setback without its old friends.



– AsaliNews