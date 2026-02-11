Europe moving back toward talks with Putin as Russia advances deep into Ukraine





Russia is continuing to push forward on the battlefield, increasing pressure on Ukrainian forces along an overstretched and heavily damaged front line.





At the same time, important developments are unfolding diplomatically. Several European powers are cautiously moving back toward direct engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling a possible shift from isolation to renewed dialogue





Analysts say the renewed contacts could be driven by war fatigue, economic pressure, and growing concern over long-term regional stability, even as fighting continues.





The situation highlights a difficult balance for Europe…maintaining support for Ukraine while also exploring diplomatic channels that could eventually lead to negotiations.