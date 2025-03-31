In a significant shift in travel regulations, European nationals traveling to the United Kingdom will now require a mandatory entry permit, known as the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), starting Wednesday. The UK government asserts that this measure aims to bolster border security.

The ETA, which functions similarly to the United States’ ESTA system, allows visits of up to six months and remains valid for two years. It is mandatory for all travelers, including minors and infants.

Initially priced at £10 (12 euros), the cost of the permit will rise to £16 from April 9. Applications can be made through a smartphone app or the government website, with approvals typically granted within minutes. However, the Home Office advises travelers to apply up to three working days in advance.

“By digitising the immigration system we are paving the way for a contactless UK border,” Migration Minister Seema Malhotra stated earlier this month. “Expanding ETA worldwide cements our commitment to enhance security through technology and innovation.”

From April 2, nationals of around 30 European countries—including all EU nations except Ireland—must obtain an ETA before entering the UK. This requirement follows its earlier rollout for U.S., Canadian, and other visa-exempt travelers in January.

To apply, individuals must submit a digital photo of their passport and face. The approved ETA is electronically linked to their passport, eliminating the need for a physical document.

Flight passengers transiting airside without crossing the UK border are exempt from the scheme—a decision influenced by lobbying from Heathrow Airport, which feared a decline in transit passengers. Currently, only Heathrow and Manchester airports accommodate airside transit in the UK.

The ETA program was first introduced in 2023 for Qatari nationals before extending to five other Gulf states. In January 2025, it was further expanded to include travelers from around 50 additional countries and territories, such as Argentina, South Korea, and New Zealand.

By the end of 2024, nearly 1.1 million visitors had been issued ETAs, according to the Home Office. The scheme does not apply to UK residents or individuals who already hold UK immigration status. It also mirrors the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which will require visa-exempt nationals to obtain approval before traveling to 30 European countries, including France and Germany. However, the EU’s ETIAS system has been delayed until 2026.

The new UK travel policy marks a major change in post-Brexit immigration control, reflecting a broader global trend toward digital border security measures.