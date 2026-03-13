European Parliament Urges Hungary to Stop Blocking Ukraine’s EU Path



The European Parliament has called for the rapid opening of negotiation clusters for Ukraine and Moldova, urging Hungary to stop blocking the European Union’s enlargement process.





The appeal came in a report on the EU enlargement strategy adopted in Strasbourg on March 11, which passed with 385 votes in favor, 147 against, and 98 abstentions..





The report stresses that delays in opening negotiations are not just bureaucratic problems — they are strategic security risks for Europe.





Members of Parliament warned that holding up the process weakens Europe’s geopolitical position at a time when the continent is facing Russia’s war against Ukraine and broader instability.





⚠️ And this is where the frustration is growing.



Across Europe, governments have taken painful steps to reduce reliance on Russian energy, impose sanctions, and support Ukraine’s defense.





Yet Hungary continues to slow or block key decisions, from financial aid packages to EU accession discussions.





For many in Brussels and across Europe, the question is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore:



Is Hungary defending its national interests — or protecting Moscow’s leverage inside the European Union?





Because while the rest of Europe is trying to contain Russia’s aggression, Hungary often seems to be holding the door open.