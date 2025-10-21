European Union countries have agreed to completely phase out gas imports from Russia by the end of 2027, marking a major step toward ending the bloc’s long-standing energy dependence on Moscow despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Energy ministers from the 27 member states met in Luxembourg on Monday, October 20, where they approved a European Commission plan to end both pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia. The proposal will still need to be endorsed by the European Parliament.

Lars Aagaard, Denmark’s energy minister and current holder of the EU’s rotating presidency, described the decision as “crucial” for Europe’s long-term energy security. “Although we have worked hard and pushed to get Russian gas and oil out of Europe in recent years, we are not there yet,” he said.

The move forms part of a wider EU strategy to cut Russian energy ties and reduce the Kremlin’s revenue streams. In a parallel effort, the Commission is also pushing for LNG imports to be halted a year earlier, by January 2027, as part of a new sanctions package designed to weaken Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

Unlike sanctions, which require unanimous approval, Monday’s trade restriction measure needed only a weighted majority, at least 15 member states representing 65 percent of the EU population, to pass. Only Hungary and Slovakia voted against the plan, citing energy security concerns.

Hungary’s foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, said, “The real impact of this regulation is that our safe supply of energy in Hungary is going to be killed.” Budapest insists that, as a landlocked nation, it has no viable alternative but to continue importing Russian gas.

Under the new framework, no new contracts for Russian gas imports will be permitted from January 1, 2026. Existing contracts will be phased out, with short-term deals allowed until June 17, 2027, and long-term contracts until January 1, 2028.

Although the EU has significantly reduced its reliance on Russian pipeline gas since the invasion of Ukraine, several member states have continued to import LNG shipped by sea. Russian gas still accounts for roughly 13 percent of EU imports in 2025, valued at more than €15 billion annually, according to data from Brussels.