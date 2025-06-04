EVANS MUKOBELA: A LOYAL SON OF MATERO AND SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE



In the bustling heart of Matero, where hope meets hardship and dreams wrestle with daily struggles, one name continues to echo through the markets, the neighborhoods, and the hearts of the people — EVANS MUKOBELA.





A true son of the soil, Mukobela is not just an aspiring Member of Parliament — he is a man who has lived the story of Matero, walked its dusty roads, and listened to the unspoken cries of its residents. Long before the titles and aspirations, he chose service. Long before the cameras, he was already on the ground — solving real problems with real action.





His unwavering loyalty to President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND is not a matter of convenience — it is a commitment born out of belief in the New Dawn Vision. While others watched from afar, Mukobela stood firm, working side by side with the people to bring development to the doorsteps of those who need it most.





One of his most impactful contributions was the drilling of a borehole at Lilanda Market — a life-changing intervention that gave traders and residents access to clean and safe water. It was not just about water; it was about dignity, health, and restoring confidence in leadership that listens.





From empowering youths, supporting women-led projects, helping schools, advocating for better healthcare, to standing with marketeers and vulnerable families — Evans Mukobela has never turned his back on the people.





His dream is simple but powerful: to see Matero rise, not just in name, but in living standards, opportunities, and infrastructure.





As 2026 approaches, the people of Matero are not just looking for a candidate. They are looking for a representative who knows their story, feels their pain, and has already started writing a new chapter of hope.





Evans Mukobela may be aspiring — but to many, he is already leading.