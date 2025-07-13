EVARINE SUSAN KATONGO IS ZAMBIA’S SECRET WEAPON AT WAFCON 2024!





If there’s one name that should never and we mean never be left off the starting lineup, it’s Evarine Susan Katongo. After her electrifying performance against DR Congo last night, fans, analysts, and even opposition benches are all asking the same question: Why isn’t this lady starting every match?





At just 22, Katongo is already the heartbeat of the Copper Queens midfield, bringing balance, control, and a touch of brilliance that makes Zambia’s attack tick. The moment she stepped onto the pitch against DR Congo, the tempo changed Zambia started playing football with rhythm, vision, and direction. She didn’t just touch the ball she made the ball obey her.





Forget the stats for a moment watch her game. The way she turns under pressure, finds pockets of space, and connects with Barbara Banda and Racheal Kundananji is not something you teach. That’s pure instinct, developed from years of hard work, street football smarts, and Zambian pride.





Last night, she was subbed on to rescue a midfield that looked like it was running on tired legs. And rescue it she did. She dictated the pace, broke up plays, and threaded passes that sliced through DR Congo’s lines like a hot knife through nshima. Fans took to social media, calling her the “Game Changer”, “Zambia’s Modric”, and even “The Queen Maker” because Barbara and Nanji simply shine brighter when Katongo is in the engine room.





And it’s not just one good match. This is a trend. Every time Evarine is on the pitch, Zambia looks more confident, composed, and cohesive. She’s not just another player she’s the glue. Without her, the midfield sometimes feels like a WhatsApp group without an admin.





Off the pitch, Katongo is humble and hardworking. She has spoken about her dream of taking Zambian football to greater heights and becoming a role model for young girls across the continent. “I want to show that Zambian women can dominate on the biggest stages,” she said in an earlier interview. Judging by her WAFCON performances, she’s well on her way.





As the Copper Queens gear up for a likely quarter-final clash against Nigeria’s Super Falcons, the stakes couldn’t be higher. But one thing is clear: Zambia must start Evarine Susan Katongo. This is not just a suggestion it’s football wisdom.





Because when Katongo plays, Zambia plays better. Full stop. She brings structure, courage, and that X-factor that tilts games in our favour. This is the time for smart decisions and the smartest one is to build the midfield around number 12: E.S.K.





Zambia’s dream of lifting the #WAFCON2024 trophy is alive and if we’re serious about it, Evarine Susan Katongo must be front and centre.



🇿🇲💥 Let her start. Let her shine. Let her lead us to glory. 💥🇿🇲



July 13, 2025

©️ KUMWESU