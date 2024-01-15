Evelyn Joshua’s Graceful Response to BBC Fabricated Documentary: A Discourse of Faith and Love

In the wake of the recent fabricated and stage-managed BBC documentary on the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) and Prophet TB Joshua, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, the leader of SCOAN, addressed the congregation with maturity and grace. Similar to her late husband, Prophet TB Joshua, she chose not to directly respond to the allegations, displaying a poised and dignified demeanor.

Expressing gratitude to members and friends of SCOAN worldwide, Pastor Evelyn Joshua focused on the spiritual aspect of the ministry. Quoting John 14:16-17, she emphasized the essence of the Holy Ghost in the life of a believer.

In a heartening gesture, Pastor Evelyn Joshua shared clips from a mid-week service at the SCOAN branch in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria, held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The sermon during the service centered around the goodness, kindness, and faithfulness of God, reinforcing the message of love and joy.

During her address, Pastor Evelyn Joshua underscored the significance of examining all things in the light of God’s word and encouraged believers to remain steady. She reiterated the core beliefs of SCOAN, emphasizing the role of the Holy Spirit, the power of Christ’s love, and the pursuit of righteousness.

The congregants were reminded that the heart serves as the prayer room, urging them to cleanse it of negativity and focus on the teachings of Christ. With an eloquent reference to Matthew 6:9-13, Pastor Evelyn Joshua stressed the importance of seeking God’s kingdom and righteousness.

Towards the conclusion, she led a prayer, inviting the Holy Spirit to fill the hearts of believers with the fire of love. Acknowledging that love is the greatest Christian virtue, she encouraged everyone to let love lead in their lives.

As the congregation joined in prayer, the atmosphere was filled with a sense of unity, faith, and love, reflecting the enduring spirit of SCOAN.

Watch the full speech on YouTube: