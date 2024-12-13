Even if you are sworn in and after a day you die, it’s a term – Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has described Tuesday’s judgement on the eligibility of former President Edgar Lungu as excellent, relating it to how the Public Private Dialogue Forum (PPDF) should operate with intent and clarity.





Officiating at the third PPDF Day in Lusaka yesterday, President Hichilema stated that the Constitutional Court gave all the benchmarks as to why they arrived at the decision.





“If you listen to the excellent judgement on the eligibility, what the ConCourt argued was that we have given all the benchmarking why this decision is being made. But more importantly what was the intention of the Zambians when they conceived the issue of a limited term, it was not to allow anybody to do more than two terms, they didn’t care whether it was five years or whatever happened there. But more than two, elected once, twice that’s it.”





“Even if you were sworn in and after a day you die, it’s a term. What am I saying, the intention of this platform is to get things done, that’s the intention of this PPDF, to get things done so we can grow the economy and create jobs. Whether you are ministers, PSs, just get things done. If you are not sure ask someone else,” said President Hichilema.





The Head of State added that three years of working with the private sector has proved to be fruitful stating that he could now say that the public and private sectors now understood each other.





“Now three years down the line we understand each other. I want to see judgement cause on this platform, the third platform like this, I can afford to say these things. First platform, we were setting up things, second, beginning to understand each other and third, we now understand each other,” he said.





The President further touched on the need for mutual respect in the two sectors to promote more dialogue.



“Dialogue means mutual respect, some people are so rude that they write to a minister that if I were the president, I would fire you. Really? Just write what you want done and what you don’t and deliver it to the PPDF since you are so arrogant and can’t reason with others,” stated the Head of State.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 13, 2024