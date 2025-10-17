Even KK, Rupiah, Lungu were told they would win, Saki responds to HH





United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) chairperson Sakwiba Sikota has laughed off remarks by President Hakainde Hichilema that people have been saying that he was going to win the 2026 general election but some of the UPND members of parliament (MP) will not win.





During the meeting with provincial leaders at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on Sunday, President Hichilema said he heard that people were saying that he was going to win, but, some of his MPs and councilors would not win.





“These stories I am hearing that President asapita koma ma MP nama councilor ba zalusa (that the President will win, but his MPs and councillors will not win). Manje President azasebeza … Muni ona ine ati nilibe zelu? (How do you expect the President to work alone? You think l am foolish?),” President Hichilema asked. “Manje President azasebenza bwanji eka? Azasebenza bwanji President eka? (How do you expect the President to work alone? How is the President going to work alone?)”





When asked by Daily Revelation what he made of the President’s remarks, Sikota, amidst laughter, said that is what people used to tell



