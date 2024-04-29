EVEN THOSE I THOUGHT WERE POWERFUL AND RICH, SOMEHOW, CAN’T HELP, UNLESS GOD INTERVENES, SO I JUST HAVE TO LOOK UP TO GOD- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

EVEN THOSE I THOUGHT WERE POWERFUL AND RICH, SOMEHOW, CAN’T HELP, UNLESS GOD INTERVENES, SO I JUST HAVE TO LOOK UP TO GOD

When I left home, I really didn’t know where I was going, but I knew that my own home was not safe, I had to flee.

However, it’s almost two months and I can’t figure out where I will be the next day, but certainly my I can’t go home, it’s like it’s not there, my enemies have taken over the good life I had with my family.

The little plans I had, here and there, have not worked and I am now relaying on God. All the people I thought would sort me out have kind of gone quiet, some of them tried but, we got little or no success.

However, I am more at peace because, somehow, I feel God put me in a position where I have to depend on Him, totally. It’s like I have let go all my defenses and plans and put everything in God.

I am like a crippled man described in the Acts of the Apostles 14:5-18;

“A man sat there who had never walked in his life, because his feet were crippled from birth; and as he listened to Paul preaching, he managed to catch his eye. Seeing that the man had the faith to be cured, Paul said in a loud voice, ‘Get to your feet – stand up’, and the cripple jumped up and began to walk.”

Of course God works through people, so, I am not ruling anyone out, because someone has to be used to get me up like Paul.

My situation is not peculiar to me, alone, there some of you who may feel stuck like me, the people we thought would help us easily are seemingly failing, but a “Paul”, will be sent to us and make us move.

These situations are an opportunity for us to recognize that we are just human, we can’t do everything all by ourselves. We need to abide in God, and believe that He is alive in all situations and circumstances.

But when God sorts us out, we should remember that, it was not entirely our efforts, or those who helped us, but God, therefore we should look up and thank him for His grace.

In the meantime let’s thank God for our lives and this new week, because, even when we think God is not with us, there’s something very evident to show HE is here, keeping us alive, and He will look into other issues at His own time.

HAVE A GOOD WEEK, AND REMEMBER HE IS HERE AND HE WILL SORT US OUT.