Ever Since Makebi joined  PF Presidential race everything is  scattered – Prophet seer 1

Prophet seer 1:

PF was heading in the right direction with Mundibile that held the MPs together before this one appeared from nowhere and hijacked the party.





Immediately he entered, everything scattered, the spirit of Lungu is in him.



Lungu joined PF and scattered it.

Lungu joined UKA and scattered it.

Lungu joined Tonse and scattered it.





His spirit of massive destruction entered Makebi after dwelling with him in South Africa for several months.





Makebi has joined the PF race and he has scattered everything.





May we never meet people like this in our lives in Jesus name.



#Seer1