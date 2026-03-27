Every time the Epstein affair resurfaces, bombs explode somewhere in the world and cause a distraction- French Senator Claude Malhuret

BREAKING: French Senator Claude Malhuret TORCHES Trump and his alcoholic, drug-addicted administration on the floor of the Luxembourg Palace: “Every time the Epstein affair resurfaces, bombs explode somewhere in the world and cause a distraction!”





This might be the greatest MAGA takedown of all time. Nobody was spared…



“A year ago, here in France, I compared Trump’s presidency to Nero’s Court. I was wrong. It’s the miracle court. An anti-vaxxer, former heroin addict as Minister of Health,” he said, referring to RFK Jr.





Malhuret’s comparison to the mad Emperor Nero is fitting. It’s said that he fiddled while Rome burned. In Trump’s case, he’s building a ballroom while the entire world goes up in flames.





“A climate-skeptic Minister of Economy. An alcoholic TV host, Minister of the Armed Forces,” Malhuret continued, referring to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.





“An old Qatar agent, Minister of Justice. A groupie of Putin, Minister of National Security,” Malhuret went on, referring to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Bondi previously worked for the Ballard Partners firm which raked in $115,000 a month by lobbying on behalf of Qatar.





“A Turkish proverb says ‘When a clown settles in a palace, he does not become king, it is the palace that becomes a circus,” said Malhuret. “His fine team has decided to create a competitor to the UN. Since the creation of the Board of Peace, Trump has triggered more military strikes than Biden during his entire term.”



“Every time the Epstein affair resurfaces, bombs explode somewhere in the world and cause a distraction,” he continued. “Bomb more to win more.”





This is how the world now sees the American president: as a pedophile desperately exploiting his role as commander-in-chief to obscure the fact that he preyed on children with his long-time pal Jeffrey Epstein.





“There isn’t a single country where Trump did not take advantage of the situation to enrich himself without ever forgetting his family. A Boeing plane offered by Qatar,” he said, referring to the $400 million jet that Qatar “gifted” to Trump. “Investment in all Gulf projects or elsewhere. Stock market manipulation that only a few insiders benefit from.”





“Any one of these conflicts of interest would have caused an immediate procedure of impeachment here,” Malhuret. “But we are not here. We are in MAGA’s America where public business is conducted in favor of private interests.”





Rarely have we heard such an exhaustive yet succinct distillation of the Trump administration’s rampant criminality and incompetence. By focusing on individual Cabinet members and what makes them uniquely unfit for office and then expanding the aperture to the broader patterns of corruption and malignancy, Malhuret delivered a master class in political messaging.- Occupy Democrats