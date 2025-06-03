EVERYBODY MUST PAY TAXES- STATE HOUSE



Government says all Zambians and eligible taxpayers are required to pay taxes to the Zambia Revenue Authority, to contribute to national development.





State House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka says just like every Zambian that pays taxes, President Hakainde Hichilema is a seasoned businessman who knows his tax obligations and has been tax compliant from the time he ventured into business. It is for that reason that even at the highest peak of his political persecutions before ascending to the Presidency, there were no tax related accusations because he has always been a law-abiding citizen.





Nobody will be exempt from paying tax in this country unless your industry has tax exemptions and incentives. One such economic sector is agriculture, and this could be the reason the President has been encouraging Zambians to venture in that sector.

These lucrative tax incentives are aimed at promoting agricultural productivity. The tax incentives are available to all Zambians and foreign investors.





As a tax compliant citizen who leads by example, the Head of State, as he has always done in his business ventures, will comply with tax obligations relating to his farming business, at the due dates stipulated by tax laws.