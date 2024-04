EVERYRHING IS STOPPING ON ECL

Tasila Lungu my father gave me k14,000,000 to buy and develop a farm in Eastern.

Easther Lungu my husband gave me to build k12,000,000 flats in Lusaka.

Daliso Lungu my dad have me K93,000,000 to buy vehicles I had hidden.

MIlingo Lungu my causin told me to get K600,000,000 from the KCM.

Question: How much did he get for himself?