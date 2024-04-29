ZAMBIA IS DISINTEGRATING…as leaders deficient in ethical values are prey to arrogance, tribalism and lies – Bishop Trevor Mwamba

ZAMBIA IS DISINTEGRATING

…as leaders deficient in ethical values are prey

to arrogance, tribalism and lies – Bishop Mwamba

By Margaret Malenga( The Mast)

MANY young people think Zambia has always been poor as it is now, not true, says UNIP president Trevor Mwamba.

He notes that in losing moral values Zambia is disintegrating as leaders deficient in ethical values are prey to arrogance, hubris, greed, hate, intolerance, tribalism and lies.

Bishop Mwamba urges the Bank of Zambia to consider featuring a portrait of Dr Kenneth Kaunda on K100 note as a fitting tribute to commemorate his centennial, which falls today.

He said as the country commemorates this centennial, “it is important to recall the Zambia of prosperity he contributed to marked by flourishing industries and a dynamic economy”.

“In his honour as we commemorate his centennial we recommend to the Bank of Zambia to print on our highest denomination the 100 kwacha note a portrait of president Kaunda as befitting tribute to him,” he said. “President Kenneth David Kaunda was a great man and it’s befitting that UNESCO has included him on their list for the celebration of anniversaries for 2024-2025, for his 50 years contribution to peace in southern African.” Bishop Mwamba said Dr Kaunda’s book “Letter To My Children” as a dedication to his children and Zambian youth teaches values that matter and by which he lived.

“In his book Letter To My Children, which of all his books, is a masterpiece in self-scrutiny he dedicated it to his children and the youth of Zambia teaching them values that matter and by which he lived. Looking to the future he wrote, ‘when you grow up, you will hear and read a lot about Kaunda; what he did and didn’t do; his mistakes and weaknesses – and I hope you will hear a few good things as well’,” Bishop Mwamba noted. “It’s the ‘few good things’ I highlight and impress on you my fellow Zambians especially the young generation in celebrating his centennial.”

He said of the “few good things” many of the young Zambians have no idea about is that Zambia was prosperous and had industries which were destroyed after Dr Kaunda left office.

Bishop Mwamba said it’s important that Zambians remember and learn of “these few good things”, which UNIP led by president Kaunda built.

“Many young people think Zambia has always been poor as it is now. Not true. We had a robust agricultural programme with cooperatives and grain storage facilities across Zambia. Many young Zambians think it’s impossible to have industries and a vibrant economy and that we can live in a corrupt free country because they have never experienced this,” he said. “Many young Zambians have no idea that we had the Livingstone motor assembly plant, Mulobezi timber plant, Cashew nut farms in Western Province, Mwinilunga pineapple canning factory, Kawambwa tea factory, Mansa battery factory, Munushi banana, Chipata bicycle factory, Kapiri Mposhi glass factory, Pottery factory in Kitwe, clothing/blanket factories in Kabwe and Livingstone, respectively. All these were Zambian run factories besides the foreign owned factories such as Colgate factory, Dunlop (tyre) factory, and many more. All these industries existed when Zambia was under great economic and political pressure and out of moral principle could not trade with the most vibrant economy in the region, South Africa.”

Bishop Mwamba said this was all possible because of discipline among all those who worked under president Kaunda as he himself was a disciplined and principled leader who did what he did for the benefit and interest of Zambians.

“I hope the young Zambians will appreciate and embrace not only who we were but what we are capable of doing if we work together under the values that president Kaunda espoused,” he said.

Bishop Mwamba further said he is acutely aware that Zambia seriously needs the ethical leadership Dr Kaunda exemplified and the moral values he lived by.

“We are losing the moral values and we need to rededicate ourselves to them afresh, to be awakened and stirred anew to pursue love, peace, justice, unity, and the appreciation of our rich diversity. In losing moral values Zambia is disintegrating as leaders deficient in ethical values are prey to arrogance, hubris, greed, hate, intolerance, tribalism and lies,” noted Bishop Mwamba. “President Kaunda’s values inspired hope and building a better Zambia for all. In celebrating his centennial we honour the values of our founders and commit ourselves to also building a better Zambia united in peace, justice, and equitable economic prosperity. This is possible by returning to spiritual values. That is the love of God and each other which we have abandoned by deluding ourselves to be a Christian nation buried in the Constitution. We need to return to ethical leadership anchored in truth, love, and inclusivity. Zambia needs honest men and women of integrity in the executive, judiciary, legislature, and fourth estate.”