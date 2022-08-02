President Emmerson Mnangagwa might have chosen to keep quiet about claims that he allegedly raped Australia based 33-year-old Zimbabwean Susan Mutami when she was only 15, but evidence against the Zanu PF leader is mounting at an alarming pace.

Former classmates of Mutami who attended Loreto Mission School have confirmed that Mnangagwa, then just a cabinet minister, used to visit her and they just thought he was probably dating her mother instead.

Mutami came into Mnangagwa’s care when her father, an individual connected within the ruling Zanu PF party, passed away.

On Friday the 22nd of July, 2022, Mutami hosted a Twitter Space attended by over 13 000 people in which she claimed Mnangagwa forced her to suck his manhood inside a green Jeep vehicle in 2005 when she was a minor at 15.

Mutami who began her studies at Loreto in 2002 as a Form 1 student says she was raped in 2005 just soon after she finished her O Levels.

She even proceeded to describe how the now President has light skin from the area of his knees up to his groin area, presumably seeing this because his trousers were down.

Attempts to report the abuse to Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia were in vain as she claims the now First Lady accused her of being a prostitute.

Her boyfriend at the time gave an interview to The NewsHawks last week in which he appeared to be confirming some of her claims.

“When we were going out, her behaviour was erratic. Sometimes she would become silent in the middle of a conversation like a person in deep thought and from nowhere she would start crying.

“I could not understand her at the time; it was strange, but after these allegations she has made against some people it now makes sense to me,” he said.

“Again, towards the end of each school term when everyone was excited to be going home for the holidays, she would have a completely different mood marked with sadness and anxiety.

“During those days, she would be very aggressive and we would break up often in our relationship. Sometimes we would break up twice in a week and make amends later. Days before school holidays were the most difficult in our relationship.”

On reflection the boyfriend says her behaviour now makes sense after her revelations.

“She at one time told me that we could not meet during holidays because she had a personal bodyguard who watched all her movements. During those days Mutami also told me that during the holidays she would be very busy because there was a farm she would go to work at in order to raise school fees.

“It did not make sense because our fees were so high that working at a farm for one month would not raise even a quarter of it,” he said.

Last week former Environment and Tourism deputy minister Annastancia Ndlovu was forced to deny claims that she was also sexually abused as a minor by Mnangagwa in the Midlands.

Ndlovu who now works as the director for Economic Affairs at the ruling Zanu PF party headquarters was responding to claims made by Mutami.

Mutami says she has made a police report in Australia against Mnangagwa dragged Ndlovu into her revelations and said Mnangagwa “used to sleep with Annastancia Ndovu, the late Melody Dziva when they were minors too.

“I knew Annastancia before she even became a child parliamentarian. It’s a clique of older men who abuse young vulnerable women in society under the pretext of providing assistance,” Mutami claimed.

Ndlovu fired back in another interview with The NewsHawks and denied being raped by Mnangagwa.

“To start with, I was never a child parliamentarian as she alleges. I joined Zanu PF while at Midlands State University when I was 19 years old, which means I was already an adult. I became an MP at 27. So her (Mutami) reports are utter nonsense. She must also let Dziva rest in peace,” Ndlovu said.

“We will not get our attention diverted by agents of the country’s detractors. Their attacks give us more inspiration to stay focused. We keep our eyes on the ball. I know President Mnangagwa as a great and principled leader, father, teacher and a strict disciplinarian.”

Ndlovu admitted visiting Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe where Mutami says the abuses took place but insisted “I only went there when there were Zanu PF party programmes.”

The government has so far refused to give a comprehensive rebuttal of the accusations with only Presidential spokesman George Charamba calling the allegations ‘rumours.’