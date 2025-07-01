Ex-Chelsea prodigy Charly Musonda hangs boots at 28!

Former Chelsea wonder Charly Musonda has announced his retirement from football at 28 years.

In an emotion-filled update on Instagram, Musonda, son of former Zambian national team midfielder Charles, said he has gone “through so much over the last few years.”

“I have been through so much over the last few years so many emotions happiness, sadness, which made me realise there are so many great talents with great stories who have gone or are going through similar obstacles with so much left to give but little help.”

Once touted as one of the best emerging talents in the world, enough to sway the eyes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, Musonda, who was eventually signed by Chelsea from Anderlecht, saw his career suffer a shattering end due to injuries.

The prodigy did have brief spells at Celtic, Vittese, Real Betis and Levante in between failed discussions to represent Chipolopolo.

“I have been truly blessed, this is not goodbye, but a new beginning, one where hopefully I can help play a small part in making the world better for footballers. Thank you and see you soon with a football always.”

-Zambia Daily Mail