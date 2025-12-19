Ex-envoy, Emmanuel Mwamba files corruption complaint over Bill 7 vote, alleges govt agents bribed lawmakers to  influence outcomes

Ex-envoy, Mwamba, files corruption complaint over Bill 7 vote, alleges govt agents bribed lawmakers to influence outcomes







Former Zambian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel Mwamba, has submitted a complaint to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) alleging corrupt activities during the process of passing the Constitution Amendment Bill 7 in Parliament.





In a letter dated December 16, 2025, Mwamba alleged that agents or representatives of President Hakainde Hichilema offered gifts, cash, and, in some cases, threatened arrests to Members of Parliament to influence the outcome of the vote on the proposed constitutional amendments on December 15, 2025.





“I write to you in your capacity as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the lead statutory body mandated to spearhead the fight against corruption as governed by the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012,” Mwamba wrote.





He said that if established to be true, these actions violated the Constitution, undermined the constitutional-making process, and interfered with the independence of the National Assembly.





Mwamba also alleged that certain officers at Police Service Headquarters threatened MPs with arrest, which he described as acts of blackmail.





Mwamba recalled that the Bill, proposing changes including an increase in the number of MPs from 165 to 226 (up to 266), was declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court on June 27, 2025.





He said the Bill faced strong opposition from major church bodies, the Law Association of Zambia, and a consortium of civil society organizations.





He further alleged that on December 12, 2025, some PF and Independent MPs were flown to an executive lodge in Lower Zambezi and reportedly received cash gifts of US$150,000 each in two instalments before and after the vote.





Reports indicate State House and other organizations allegedly facilitated the process.





Mwamba also noted that some MPs were allegedly summoned by officers from the Zambia Police CID Unit at Service Headquarters and threatened with arrest on previously investigated cases if they did not vote in favour of Bill 7.



