 Ex Footballer Petit warns Fabregas to avoid taking over as Chelsea manager

Former France footballer, Emmanuel Petit has issued a stern warning to Cesc Fabregas regarding rumors linking him to the vacant managerial position at Chelsea.

Following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior, speculation has intensified around the Spanish coach, who has recently guided Como into Champions League contention.

Petit, speaking with Andy’s Bet Club, characterized the current environment at Stamford Bridge as too unstable for a rising managerial talent. He argued that the high turnover rate and internal pressures make it a “nightmare” for both staff and players.

“Cesc Fabregas to Chelsea? No, no, no. If you have to choose between Chelsea and Barcelona, you definitely go to Barcelona, not Chelsea. Chelsea is a mess. It’s a mess,” Petit told Andy’s Bet Club.

“It’s a nightmare for managers; it’s kind of a nightmare as well for the players, actually. You will find more serenity even if you face a lot of pressure in Barcelona.”