Ex-gay US man turned Christian gets fired from his job for recording ‘Jesus content at work’

A man living in the United States of America (USA) recently got fired from his job.

The Christian man said to be a former homosexual, believes he was relieved of his duties for posting recordings that focused on Jesus Christ at the workplace.

In a video on Instagram, he recounted the events that led to his sacking and the probable reasons.

“So I just got fired from my job for my social media. Like I am not crying or mad or upset. I am just like this is wild and this is expected and there is nothing I talk about on my social media except for Jesus and so obviously that has to be the only reason.”

“Now they talked about me recording some things in the conference rooms and my mindset was this is a big place, it’s not that serious. I’m gonna try to really not have the logo be in anything. They said the logo was in one of my videos. I don’t recall but they said in general overall. It’s against their social media policy which is very interesting.”

He continued, “I know places and occupations and jobs, they have, you know take the videos like if there’s like educational purposes but obviously don’t have kids there or whatever. This only happens when you stand in truth and here is what I’m gonna do.”

According to the black man, “I know the Lord is gonna provide for me but I just wanted y’all to know. This is what happens when you love Jesus and I’m not gonna stop loving Jesus and I’m gonna bless them. I hope they do well but this means my time here is up and there is something else that the Lord needs me to do. So give me your prayers.”

Meanwhile, his story has received divided opinions from users.

A user wrote: “You were not fired for these reasons. You were fired because you did your recordings in company and probably had their logo on as they say. Your personality, sexuality and personal religious beliefs have nothing to do with your company. If you have proof then you can sue else move along. Every work place has their own policy. Some allow you to record some don’t.”

Another said, “Normally you will get a better job …Anything you give up for Jesus ❤️‍🩹, be rest assured he pays you back in double … lived by the faith for years now , it works ! Just put Jesus ❤️‍🩹 first.”