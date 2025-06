EX-MP KELVIN SAMPA JAILED 2 YEARS FOR THEFT





The Lusaka Magistrate Court has sentenced former Kasama Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa to 24 months imprisonment with hard labour.





Sampa was convicted of theft by agent for obtaining K1.4 million from a businessman running Mbaruku Trading Limited, under the pretext that he would help secure the release of goods impounded by the Zambia Revenue Authority.



Diamond TV