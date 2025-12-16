EX-PF BOSS DAVIES  MWILA REPORTED TO POLICE FOR HATE SPEECH

EX-PF BOSS MWILA REPORTED TO POLICE FOR HATE SPEECH



FORMER Tourism Minister William Harrington has officially reported former Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila to the police for his recent racist and tribal remarks about the party’s acting president Given Lubinda.





Speaking to The Mast in an interview, Harrington said tribal and racist remarks should not be tolerated in the country and all promoting the vice must be dealt with according to the law.





“By way of an update, I can confirm that I have indeed lodged a complaint against one Davies Mwila following his discriminatory racist and hate speech against Given Lubinda,” Harrington said.





“As I had previously mentioned, it is a serious criminal offence for any citizen to harass another based on one’s race, colour, creed and indeed religion,” he said





Harrington said he had deemed it necessary and expedient to take the course of action because Mwila expressed conduct which was a serious breach of the Constitution of Zambia and criminal offence under Section 70 of the Penal Code.





He said Mwila’s utterances were totally unacceptable in this generation day and age 61 after gaining independence from colonial rule.





“Our founding fathers fought against racism of the colonial era and racism must be fought against today wherever and whenever it raises its ugly head. It must be nipped in the bud in the interest of present and future generations,” Harrington said.





He said laws should be applied equally against anyone who committed a crime.



Harrington challenged the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the Constitution was protected and that all citizens, particularly those who broke the law, were held accountable.





“I note that one Dr Dan Pule has been found with a case to answer in a similar case of expressing tribal hatred, and so I expect our law enforcement agents to do the needful without any fear or favour,” Harington said.





Mwila was reported by some media outlet as saying Lubinda did not qualify to lead the PF because of his racial background.



