Ex-PF Figure Clement Tembo Suffers Early Setback After UPND Rejects His Kabwata Bid

🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Ex-PF Figure Suffers Early Setback After UPND Rejects His Kabwata Bid



Former Patriotic Front Presidential Empowerment Initiative Coordinator Clement Tembo has reportedly suffered a significant political setback after the ruling United Party for National Development opted to back his long-time rival Andrew Tayengwa for the Kabwata parliamentary seat ahead of the August elections.





Tembo, who recently defected from PF to the UPND, was widely seen as positioning himself for adoption in Kabwata, hoping his shift to the ruling party would strengthen his political prospects. However, emerging indications suggest the party structures have instead leaned toward Tayengwa, effectively blocking Tembo’s anticipated entry onto the ballot under the UPND ticket.





The development highlights the increasingly competitive and unforgiving nature of adoption battles within the ruling party as elections approach.



Across the country, UPND structures are facing pressure to balance loyalty, popularity, grassroots influence, and electability, particularly in constituencies viewed as politically strategic.





Kabwata is one such constituency.



Located in Lusaka, the seat has historically attracted intense political competition and often reflects wider urban political moods. Securing adoption there carries both symbolic and electoral weight, especially in an election year where Lusaka remains a critical battleground.





For Tembo, the reported rejection marks an abrupt reversal only weeks after his highly publicised departure from PF. His defection had already generated backlash from sections of his support base, with some callers during a radio programme openly expressing disappointment and anger over his decision to join the ruling party.





The episode also reinforces a recurring reality in Zambian politics: defections do not always guarantee political rewards. While ruling parties often attract opposition figures seeking political survival or renewed relevance, adoption processes can still be shaped by existing factional dynamics, local structures, and longstanding rivalries.





For the UPND, the situation reflects the growing internal tensions accompanying incumbency. As the party attracts more defectors and politically ambitious figures, competition for adoption is intensifying, especially in urban constituencies where multiple camps believe they have electoral value.





For Tembo, the immediate political question now becomes whether he remains within the ruling party structures despite the setback, negotiates for another role, or reassesses his political direction altogether as nominations draw closer.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya